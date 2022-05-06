7Weather- Expect wet weather in southeast Massachusetts Saturday. Mother’s Day is mainly dry, cool and cloudy.

Showers arrive after midnight tonight for the Cape & the Islands and into Bristol and Plymouth Counties. Wet weather will be around south of the Mass Pike throughout most of the day. There could be spotty showers around dinner time along the Pike from Worcester to Boston.

It’s a cool day with temperatures in the mid 40s in the morning and near 50º in the afternoon. It will also be windy with a northeast wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 35mph.

The wind and clouds stick around for Mother’s Day. The day starts in the low and mid 40s in the morning, and we only get into the low 50s in the afternoon.

We keep a northeast wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 35mph.

It’s not as windy on Monday, but there will still be a chilly breeze around. It might be that we clear up a bit on Monday seeing a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach into the mid 50s.

Tuesday looks mainly sunny! We finally clear things up and highs reach into the upper 50s.

Warmer weather ahead! Temperatures jump into the mid 60s on Wednesday and then into the mid 70s on Thursday.