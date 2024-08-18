A batch of rain with embedded downpours kicks off this Sunday morning as many lawns and gardens catch a good drink of water. Mid to late morning, these showers becomes less numerous with more dry hours breaking out midday into the afternoon. A few spot showers are still possible this afternoon, mainly inland, but it won’t be nearly as widespread as what we have this morning. Temps today run into the mid to upper 70s. A few spots across interior Southeast Mass may hit 80 with enough pm sun.

Another round of scattered showers and storms is likely late tonight. While Monday is not an all day wash, the scattered showers and storms that do get going will be capable of localized downpours. Highs head for near 80. Scattered showers and storms linger through Tuesday morning/midday, before we dry out and set the stage for a nice summer stretch of weather.

Comfy air moves in Wednesday with a great stretch of weather settling in through the end of the week and into the weekend. By the weekend, temps move back into the 80s.