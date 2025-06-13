The breeze was gusty yesterday, pushing to 35mph at times, but overall, it was a solid summery day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. With the breeze and very low humidity in the afternoon, it felt quite comfortable outside for temps just shy of 90.

Today, more clouds are in the mix as mid to high level clouds fade the sunshine at times. It won’t be as warm either, but still near 80 inland. At the coast, it’s the most noticeable difference with temps near 70 as the ocean breeze kicks in.





Showers fill in late tonight and linger through Saturday morning. Midday, we’ll start to dry out a bit near and north of the Pike while showers linger into the early afternoon near the south coast. Although a few spotty sprinkles are possible in the afternoon/evening, it’ll be improved overall with any wet weather very light. It’ll be cool, upper 50s to mid 60s.

Father’s Day is a bit better and mainly dry. After a cloudy start, some breaks of sun are possible midday/afternoon. Temps run near 70 inland, low 60s coast.