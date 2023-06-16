7Weather – It’s been another warm day as high temperatures reached the upper 70s/low 80s. We’ve stayed mainly dry. Some sprinkles and showers are moving in. The main event arrives tonight with showers lingering through the weekend.

Shower chances will be on the increase this evening. The heaviest rain will move in overnight favoring southeast Mass. There could be a rumble of thunder with it as well. Showers will be off and on throughout Saturday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. With all the cloud cover, temperatures won’t budge much. We’ll start out in the upper 50s/near 60°. Temperatures won’t budge much just reaching the low/mid 60s.

Sunday the rain chances aren’t as high. We’ll keep it as a 40% chance for a shower to touch your area. You’ll be able to find more dry time to get outside. Highs will be in the upper 60s/near 70°. There will be an onshore breeze through the afternoon, keeping temperatures on the coast in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will have a chance for an afternoon/evening storm. We dry things out and warm up by the end of the 7-day forecast as we head to the mid/upper 80s!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black