Showers/Storms Sunday Afternoon

Sunday starts with mostly cloudy skies and some fog at the coast. By mid-day we will start to see some sun, and that will allow temps inland to jump into the low and mid 70s. An onshore breeze will keep the coast in the 60s.

A cold front approaching from the west gives us the chance for showers and storms late in the afternoon and into the evening. It looks like there could be a few storms after 3 PM in Southern NH and Worcester County.

There could be an isolated strong storm tomorrow, but most storms will stay below severe limits in central and eastern Massachusetts.

Scattered strong to severe storms are more likely for western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Those areas are under a “slight” risk.

Monday is looking nice! There could be a lingering shower before 6 AM, and then skies clear. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60s.