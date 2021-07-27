A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the area until 10 PM tonight. Storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

There will be a few showers around after 10PM, but at that point the severe weather threat is no longer around.

Wednesday morning will have lingering clouds with temperatures in the mid 60s. There will be some clearing mid-day. As we clear up the energy from the sun could pop-up isolated showers, maybe a downpour. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s at the coast, and in the mid 70s inland. The coast will be breezy at times.

Thursday morning has sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid 60s. Clouds gradually move into the area in the afternoon, and there could be a spot shower. The better chance of rain is mainly late in the evening, and even then it will be be a few showers.

The next three days are looking pretty good for golfing as long as you don’t mind dodging a quick shower Wednesday and Thursday. All three days will be breezy at times.

The weekend is looking pretty nice, aside from late showers on Sunday. Saturday will be mainly sunny, comfortable, and mild with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a spotty shower around Sunday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is in the evening.