The unsettled weather continues Tuesday, and then the rest of the week has mild, calm weather.

We’ll start the forecast with tonight. It looks like there will be isolated showers this evening, and then more widespread showers/storms move in between 11PM-1AM. That will be around for a few hours. By Tuesday morning we’re looking at cloudy skies, and it’s mainly dry. The chance for rain increases again as we approach lunch time. Scattered showers and storms will be in the area from 12-6 PM. It will feel a bit muggy with temperatures in the low 70s.

The tropics are becoming active with the second depression forming off of the coast of North Carolina today. It is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and remain a storm throughout Tuesday. It will be well offshore for us, but still could bring higher surf for Nantucket and the outer Cape.

Wednesday and Thursday will have fantastic weather! It will be dry with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

The week ends with warm temperatures in the 80s. Humidity remains low and it is mainly sunny. Saturday has highs in the mid 80s, and there is a chance for afternoon storms. Father’s Day is looking nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 80s.