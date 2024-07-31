With the sun breaking back out yesterday, temps took off, hitting 90 across many towns and cities, including Boston. While the humidity was high, at least there was a bit of a breeze from time to time, taking the edge off how it felt.

Today, the soupy, summery air is still in place as that sky high humidity will help fuel some scattered showers and storms that will be in and out through the day. With more clouds in the mix, it won’t be as hot as highs max out in the low to mid 80s. Dew points run in the 70s, providing that tropical feel to the air, but once again, there will be a bit of a breeze. Although severe weather won’t be widespread, any thunderstorm that does form will be capable of a torrential downpour thanks to all that water vapor in the air.

Scattered showers and storm taper off this evening. It’ll still be warm and muggy with another overnight in the 70s.



Tomorrow, the sunshine is back and so is the heat with highs pushing into the lower 90s. Factor in the high humidity and it’ll feel like mid to upper 90s. Most of the day is dry as just an isolated pop-up storm gets going (10% of us see one).

Friday is hot and humid too, although a sea breeze kicks in at the coast, allowing for the temps to hold in the 80s there. A few isolated storms fire Friday, but much of the day is dry again too as highs hit the lower 90s inland.

The weekend forecast is humid and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While not a washout, we’ll keep an eye out for scattered storms to fire up.