For the rest of your Saturday, we’re done with the isolated shower risk. Instead we’ll be dry, but cool with temperatures cooling from the 70s to the 60s.

Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain moves in Sunday morning and sticks around through the afternoon. However, we should be good to go by the evening — at the very most an isolated, spot shower by then. That means we’re lucking out in time to get out to watch the Celtics game. So it definitely won’t be a washout.

Some sun may even peek out after the rain is over, but highs will be cool in the low to mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday are mostly dry with just a spot shower. Highs will reach the upper 70s those days.

Starting Wednesday, highs will regularly reach the 80s and we’ll dry out. The warmest day will be Friday with many reaching close to 90 degrees. The humidity will uptick a little, but it won’t be oppressive.