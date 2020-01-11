Showers Sunday Morning, Still Warm

7Weather- We shattered Saturday’s record high in Boston. We have only been in the 70s in January two other times. The last time was in 1950, 70 years ago! The warm air sticks around one more day, and then we drop into the 40s to start the week.

A round of showers and downpours moves in early Sunday morning ahead of a cold front. There will be spot showers between 5-6 AM, and then a line of rain pushes into Worcester County between 6-7AM, and closer to 8 AM for Boston.

There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but if there are one or two severe thunderstorm warnings, it will be for gusty winds.

As this line of rain moves through, the wind really picks up. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state until 4PM tomorrow.

Peak wind gust will likely hit between 6-10 AM tomorrow.

The rain is out of here quickly. By 10 AM, most towns will be sunny. This quick clearing will allow temps to jump into the mid and upper 60s mid-day.

Temps SLOWLY drop. It’s still really nice in the afternoon in the mid and upper 50s.

Boston will likely break the record high of 61º set back in 2017. Worcester will challenge the record of 59º.