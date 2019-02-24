Showers Taper This Afternoon, Strong Wind Gusts Swing In

A few slick spots are possible into the early afternoon for the Route 2 corridor and areas north due to some wintry mix earlier this morning and with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark.

Areas along and south of the Mass Pike have seen steady rain for most of the morning and will continue to see those showers taper into the afternoon hours. Rainfall reports of around a quarter of an inch have been reported and we could see another tenth of an inch through this afternoon.

After the showers exit, that’s when the wind direction shifts to our southwest. Once we change to a westerly wind direction, that’s when the wind gusts become dangerously strong. Gusts overnight will likely be in the 40-45 mph range. A few passing snow flurries are possible tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday’s main headline for weather is the wind. A High Wind Warning has been issued for most of southern New England (including all of the Bay State, Connecticut and RI) starting 10PM tonight and lasting until 7PM Monday.

The peak wind gusts will likely arrive after the Monday morning commute. Between noon and 6PM, gusts will likely be between 50-55 mph for much of the region. These strong gusts will likely cause scattered power outages, and down trees.

Monday night, the strong wind gusts weaken. Tuesday features high temperatures only into the upper 20s, with a northwest wind that will still be quite breezy. Wednesday is even colder with highs into the low to mid 20s and lows into the lower teens.

There’s a slight chance for a passing flurry late Wednesday into early Thursday. Otherwise, Friday night looks to be another round of snow flurries that will change over to rain/snow showers next Saturday. At this point, it does not look to be a big accumulating snowfall for Friday night, just some slick spots into early Saturday.