Showers This Evening through Monday Morning, Bitter Blast Tuesday

It’s a dry start to our Sunday, but the cloud cover will be with us through the day. Showers move in later this evening, so the bulk of day is dry.

The showers become more widespread tonight and continue into tomorrow morning.

We’re looking at a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain through Monday morning.

Speaking of tomorrow, it’s the first day of meteorological spring and the first day of March. Typically, we see highs in the low 40s, but with emerging sunshine, we’ll see highs around 50° Monday afternoon. We have the meteorological seasons (grouping of 3 months at a time) for easier calculations, statistics and to group annual temperature. As for astronomical spring, also known as the spring equinox, that is just 20 days away.

As soon as Monday night, we are in for a big temperature drop behind a cold front.

We go from 50° Monday to only 30° Tuesday coupled up with winds out of the northwest from 20-25 MPH, wind chills will dip below zero to kick off Tuesday morning’s commute with some improvement Tuesday afternoon with wind chills into the single digits to teens.

Temperatures bounce back into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Slightly cooler for the end of the week and into next weekend, but thankfully not nearly as cold as Tuesday.