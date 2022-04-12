Clouds win out through the first half of today, and occasionally, you’ll deal with scattered showers and sprinkles moving through. While rain totals won’t be impressive, under 0.10″ for most, it’ll be enough to dampen the ground at times. The highest shower risk is mid to late morning, then shuts off from west to east between 11am-1pm, with the Cape the last locations to dry out.

As the showers end, sunshine breaks out and has staying power as mid to late afternoon turns into a beautiful Spring day with temps in the mid 60s to 70. Ball fields and golf courses should dry out pretty quickly this afternoon. The weather looks great for those of you heading to Polar Park to catch the WooSox.





A few spotty sprinkles/shower are possible tomorrow, but a good chunk of the day will be dry with temps in the 60s.





The temp challenge is certainly there Thursday as a front draped across southern New England will be the dividing line from temps in the 70s to 80 to its west to 50s to near 60 to its east. We’ll likely see most locations from Worcester, points east, on the cooler side of that front, but any adjustment farther east would bump up the temps across our region big time. I do expect some showers in the afternoon-evening.





Friday looks dry and great for the home opening at Fenway. We’ll track some showers and mild air Saturday afternoon, then a dry, breezy and cool Easter Sunday. Marathon Monday looks cool, 50s, and dry at this time.