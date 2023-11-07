Early morning showers continue to zip through southern New England this morning as the steadiest rain is across Southeast Mass, through 9am. Near and north of the Mass Pike, showers are more isolated in nature to start the day. By 9am, most of the rain is offshore, with the exception of a lingering shower across the Cape. Even there, we’ll dry out late morning/afternoon.



As we dry out, clouds break for some sun by midday. Temps jump up, spiking into the mid to upper 60s. The winds jump up too, gusting 25-35mph out of the southwest.

Winds shift to the northwest tomorrow as colder air starts to pour in tonight. We stay chillier for the rest of the 7 day forecast as highs generally run below average as highs top off in the 40s to near 50.

In fact, it’ll be cold enough Thursday morning that some sleet/snow will be in the mix across the interior, especially the higher terrain. Accumulations are minor, less than an inch, but certainly a sign of the seasons changing. For most locations near and inside 495, it’s just a chilly and damp start to the day with scattered showers/drizzle through mid to late afternoon.