With high humidity lingering through the overnight hours, we kick off today very warm and muggy with early morning temps 75-80 degrees, and dew points in the 70s too. As a weakening front drags it’s feet across the area, we’ll contend with scattered showers/isolated storm this morning as a few embedded, brief downpours slide through the region. Shower chances taper off from west to east in the 9-11am timeframe, earliest in Worcester County.

Clouds yield for sun late morning/midday and temps once again take off to the upside. Highs max out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points will lower a bit too, in the 60s inland but hold near 70 along the coast. Overall, with a gusty breeze to 30mph, it won’t feel quite as stifling as the past couple of days.

Tonight won’t be as warm either, but still pretty mild. 60s northwest of Boston, near 70 in the city and through Southeast Mass. Temps bounce back to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with a spot shower/storm possible.

Showers and storms are likely more widespread Saturday, especially in the morning/midday. Localized downpours will be the main risk as plenty of humidity will fuel the higher rainfall rates.

The second half of the weekend will be dry, but hot. Temps run back up into the low to mid 90s, but offer up a good beach day. Humidity drops down too, especially inland.



Monday – Wednesday next week will be hot and humid. Dew points push back past 70 as temps run 90-95. Any more sustained relief in sight? The potential is there late next week, into next weekend that we do see lower temps and much lower humidity.





