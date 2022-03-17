The color green shows up on the weather maps today for St. Patrick’s Day, and not in a good way. That green will be the radar, showing scattered showers this afternoon and this evening, allowing for some damp weather to return. We won’t have a lot of rain, generally under 0.25″ for many, but enough to create some puddles and the need to keep the umbrella handy. Temps run 55-60 midday, then fall back to near 50 once the showers start. Before we even get to the rain, fog is an issue this morning with visibility dropping to under 1/4 mile for many. A dense fog advisory is in place for a good chunk of Southern New England until 1pm.







Rain clears out past midnight tonight and we’ll watch clouds break for sun early tomorrow. Temps skyrocket toward 70 for many and any midday sea breeze near the coast gets kicked out by mid afternoon, so even Boston will hit 70. While it won’t be a record, it won’t be far off it as the record high in Boston and Worcester is 74.



Isolated to scattered showers move in Saturday mid to late morning, then a soaking rain in the afternoon. Temps hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday looks better for the Southie Parade. Temps run 55-60 with a bit of a breeze. Early sunshine fades behind building clouds with just an isolated passing shower or two out there. Most of the day will be dry.