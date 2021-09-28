It’s a milder start to the day for sure with temperatures running in the 60s across most locations. We’ve increased the humidity a bit too, and some of that mugginess today will help fuel the scattered showers and storms that’ll develop through the day. Showers are brief and isolated this morning, leaving much of the morning commute dry, however, shower and storm coverage area increases this afternoon and we’ll likely deal more wet roads and slow downs for the evening commute. Showers tend to be isolated in northern Mass and southern NH and more widespread near and south of the Mass Pike, especially by late afternoon and early this evening.





Storms taper off early this evening and temps drop off overnight, allowing for that Fall feel to the air to establish itself again across the region. This time, the Fall feel to the air has some staying power with temps in the 60s for highs and low to mid 40s for lows from Wednesday – Weekend. Thursday will feature a few scattered showers too.