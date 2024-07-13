Get ready for some rain today! Most of the widespread rain will stick around this morning. Rain will be heavy at times, and could lead to some flooding on roads so be careful.

The line of showers we’re watching will push east, and therefore will linger the longest around the Cape. Rain there should finish by the early afternoon.

After that? Pretty much dry. Except for maybe an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, the rest of the day will be significantly drier and you can get out and about no problem.

Highs will be very warm in the mid 80s, but dew points will be oppressively high. So it’ll feel like the low 90s this afternoon.

Tonight, not a lot of cooling with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Sunday will be a scorcher. While it’ll be cooler in the 80s along the coast and the Cape, inland highs will reach near 90 degrees. Thankfully, dew points will drop to the 60s so feels-like temperatures will only be a few degrees hotter. There will be plenty of sun.

High temperatures jump even more after that. Monday through Wednesday we’re looking at the low to mid 90s, but with dew points back into the 70s, that’ll feel like the triple digits. That kind of heat is dangerous for anyone who has to work outside. Take breaks in the air conditioning if and when you can.

The heat and humidity break for Thursday.