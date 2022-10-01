7Weather- The first weekend of October will be gloomy. Showers are on and off today, but most of Sunday looks dry.

Expect on and off showers today with pockets of heavier rain in Southeast Massachusetts. Wind is light and it is cool with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Take the umbrella with you if you’re going to be out and about.

Sunday still has lots of clouds around, but it’s possible that some areas see sunshine throughout the day. The Cape could see rain in the morning, but it should move out by mid-day. The rest of the area looks dry. Highs are cool again in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday has the better chance of rain and wind is light. Sunday mainly has showers on the the Cape in the morning and it is windy with gusts as high as 30-40mph along the coast. You’ll definitely feel the wind, but we’re not worried about seeing damaging wind gusts.