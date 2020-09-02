Showers Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

Dry days have had quite the hold across Southern New England through much of the summer. Although much of the 7 day forecast is dry, today is not one of those dry days. Showers are most widespread mid morning to mid afternoon as batches of rain move. With showers locally moderate to heavy, some towns pick up a beneficial 0.25-0.50″ of rain through the afternoon.

Showers become less numerous tonight and by tomorrow, just an isolated shower/storm is possible. With breaks of sun and high humidity, it certainly won’t feel like summer is winding down tomorrow as highs run in the mid 80s and dew points near 70. High humidity holds on into Friday morning, then dramatically drop through the day. Friday is warm, with great weather for the beach/pool in the afternoon.

Labor Day weekend looks great. Mid 70s Saturday, near 80 Sunday and Monday with dry weather prevailing. Enjoy!