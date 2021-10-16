Showers and maybe a couple of storms move in tonight. Rain will be on and off until 4-6 AM Sunday with most locations receiving 0.50″ of rain or less.

Skies quickly clear Sunday morning, and we’ll have bright, blue skies throughout the first part of the day. Clouds start to move back in around 2 PM and it becomes partly cloudy. Some of those clouds could drop a few sprinkles throughout the second half of the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs closer to where we should be for this time of year in the mid 60s.

Expect breezy conditions for tailgating tomorrow with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. It will be breezy at times at Gillette and we drop into the low 60s for kickoff. It is partly cloudy by the end of the game and cool in the upper 50s.

The week starts off with a mix of sun and clouds and cool weather. Monday morning is mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds move in throughout the afternoon only allowing highs to reach into the mid and upper 50s. Like Sunday, some of the clouds could drop a few sprinkles.

Game 3 at Fenway is looking good! Skies are partly cloudy throughout the game and it is cool with temperatures near 50º. Game 4 looks mainly clear with a cool breeze around. It is cool again in the low and mid 50s.

Tuesday has highs near 60º and then we jump up a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. A cold front brings spotty showers on Friday, especially north, and highs are in the mid 60s.