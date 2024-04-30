We’ve got more rounds of rain ahead for later Tuesday evening. If you’re in central Massachusetts, you’ll see the rain between 9-10 p.m. tonight, and if you’re in eastern Massachusetts that’ll be closer to 10 p.m. through midnight.

The spotty showers will continue on-and-off into early Wednesday morning. The Cape holds on to the rain the latest, as late as 9/10 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the vast majority of us dry out before sunrise. The clouds will stick around the rest of the day, and highs will be on the cool side again in the mid 50s. If you’re on the coast, highs there will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will be nice and dry for the Celtics game, but definitely on the chillier side once the game ends.

A bit of a temperature warm-up comes on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, while the coast will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be partly sunny and we can’t rule out an isolated shower. Friday, we cool back down slightly and stay partly sunny.

This weekend looks okay overall. Saturday will be mostly dry in the 60s; there’s a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday night, and more spotty showers Sunday during the day.