Showers Tonight, Great Weather Tomorrow

7Weather- The remnants on Nestor bring in showers tonight, but the bulk of the rain moves out by the Monday morning commute. The rest of the day is dry, and then there is another chance for rain Tuesday night.

MONDAY:

Light showers will be moving out early in the morning. We’re just left with a lingering shower on the Cape. By 8 AM, skies will be clearing is New Hampshire and Worcester County. Temperatures are in between 40-48º as you walk out the door.

The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are seasonable in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast on Monday afternoon, keeping the coast slightly cooler.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Most of Tuesday is dry, but there could be a few showers around sunset. The best chance for rain is after 11 PM Tuesday night. It looks like showers will linger along the coast until after the morning commute on Wednesday, and then it quickly clears up. Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon and it will be breezy.