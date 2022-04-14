We have a line of showers sliding in from west to east with some embedded thunder, but with the colder air in place today, these storms will continue to fizzle as they move across the Bay State.

These showers move out just in time for Friday, and we’ll have sun-filled skies allowing for temperatures to rise into the upper 60s — great for your outdoor plans.

Speaking of Friday, the Red Sox Home Opener will be a bit breezy with temperatures in the 60s, too.

If you have tickets for the rest of the series, Saturday is the warmer of the two weekend days, plus Sunday has a sprinkle chance.

For Easter Sunday, there’s a chance for an afternoon sprinkle, otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy skies.

Marathon Monday is also looking nice this year with temperatures starting in the 40s at the starting line and rising into the 50s through the afternoon.

Thankfully, the showers hold off until Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are dry under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.