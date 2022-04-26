7Weather- Expect wet weather this evening and into tonight. Showers end a few hours after midnight, and then skies slowly clear as we approach sunrise tomorrow.

Most location will receive less than 0.50″ of rain from this wet weather. It’s cool overnight and wind is light between 5-15mph.

Wednesday morning will have peeks of sun with temperatures in upper 40s. The afternoon has a mix of clouds and sun and wind begins to pick up. Highs hit into the upper 50s.

Thursday morning is chilly! Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s, but a strong wind will make it feel chilly. The afternoon is cool with highs in the low 50s. It’s a good day to plan on being indoors because it will be windy all day.

The wind sticks around into Friday. It remains cool with highs 7-10º below average in the low 50s. Saturday is mild in the mid and upper 50s. Wind really calms down so the 50s will feel fine!

Sunday is the virtual Walk For Hunger. The weather is looking great for walking/running with highs in the mid 60s inland and a bit cooler along the coast.

It looks like we keep the warmer trend going to kick of the week with highs in the mid 60s.