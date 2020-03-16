Showers Tuesday, Mild And Bright Wednesday

7Weather- Tuesday will not be as nice as the weekend and the start of the week, but we are in need of some rain. It won’t amount to much, but we’ll take what we can get.

There will be spot showers early in the morning with temperatures in mid and upper 30s. The steadier showers move in between 11 AM – 12 PM, and push out between 3-5 PM. A few hours of light showers will get us to 0.1-0.2″ of rain. Again, not much, but we will take it! Since January 1st, we have only received 5.04″ of of precipitation, putting us 3.54″ below average.

Expect some clearing soon after the rain stops. We get some sun about an hour or two before sunset. This is when we hit our highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday is a great day to let the kids plan in the backyard. It is mainly sunny and mild in the low 50s.

Thursday starts with wet snowflakes mixed in with rain! It won’t amount to much, so snow lovers, don’t get excited. The rest of the morning and afternoon will feature showers with highs in the 40s. Friday is mainly cloudy and warm! Temperatures will be in the 70s. There could be isolated showers.