Showers Tuesday, Warmer Weather Mid-Week

A warm front lifts through the region late on Tuesday, and ahead we will see a few rounds of light showers.

Tuesday starts dry, mostly cloudy, and mild. The morning commute is dry, and then we see spotty showers late morning and into lunch time.

Light on and off showers continue until 6-7 PM in Worcester, and until 7-8 PM along the coast. Tuesday is the “coolest” day on the 7-day, with highs between 68-74º.

Tuesday’s game at Fenway will start with a shower, but then the second half of the game is dry. It will be muggy with temps in the upper 60s.

The game on Wednesday is looking good! You’ll need the cap and sunglasses. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday are mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An onshore breeze kicks in both days, keeping the coast a bit cooler. Areas inland reach into the mid 80s on Wednesday, and into the upper 80s on Thursday.