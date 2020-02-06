Showery and Windy Friday, Dry and Colder Weekend

After a slick and dicey morning commute, as the warmer air continues to lift northward, so will the messy mix and snow. If you’re headed up to ski country in northern New England, snow continues to pile up, as for southern New England, we’ll continue to see on and off rain showers tonight into Friday morning. Once this system starts to move out, that’s when the wind will pick up.

As far as this evening, a Winter Weather Advisory still remains in effect for northern Worcester Co., the Berkshires and southern NH until 7AM Friday morning due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, freezing rain is still a possibility for the hilly terrain in those locations.

Otherwise, it’s mainly rain for the rest of the region as overnight lows will really only dip into the mid to upper 30s.

The steadiest rain is expected from 2AM to 4AM, before it begins to taper mid-morning. Another round of scattered showers develops around mid-day, along with a slight warm-up in temperatures — depending on where you are. Highs in Boston likely near 50, while areas south and east will be in the low 50s, off to the north and west (RT. 2 corridor, northern Worcester Co. and southern NH) temperatures will likely only make it into the upper 30s to low 40s, making for a big difference in temperatures from northwest to southeast.

How much rain are we tracking? Most spots are looking at around a half an inch of rain, while the Cape and Islands will likely see the most will upwards of an inch through Friday evening.

That temperature difference is another indication that the system is starting to pull away, and the wind will start to pick up. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands from 2pm to 10pm where gusts up to 60 mph are possible, while a Wind Advisory has been issued for eastern MA and areas along and south of the Pike where gusts could top out at 50 mph.

The weekend is dry, but much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens, by next week, unsettled weather returns with highs into the 40s Monday and Tuesday with a few showers, mid to upper 30s by midweek with a chance some rain/snow mix in the morning Wednesday, afternoon Thursday. As always, we will continue to keep an eye on that extended forecast as we get closer.