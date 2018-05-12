Showery Saturday, Emerging Sunshine for Mother’s Day

We started off with a cool onshore breeze and overcast skies for our coastal communities, farther inland overnight lows had slipped to near 40 degrees and a few spots are starting off in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers have clipped southeastern MA, including the Cape and the Islands.

More moisture is on the way, crossing over upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, likely blossoming over our area between 10am to 3pm, sliding from west to east. We could see a few pockets of heavy downpours, mainly along the immediate southern coast of New England, including the Cape and Islands, where rainfall totals could reach up to a half an inch over the next 24 hours.

Showers move out as early as 10pm, but clouds linger overnight with some patchy fog. Lows slip into the low to mid 40s.

As the system that brought the rain departs off the coast, we’ll continue to see the wind direction out of the northeast with bands of cloud cover coming in off the ocean for Mother’s Day morning, but as the system loses it’s grip on New England, skies will gradually clear from north to south, making for a glorious, sun-filled late afternoon for most of southern New England. Cloud cover will linger the longest along the southern coastline. Highs on Mother’s Day reach into the 60s inland, 50s at the coast with an onshore wind.

The work week brings sunshine and a warm-up through Tuesday before we turn unsettled by midweek. We could even reach 80s by Tuesday, but a cool-down and showers slides high temperatures into the 60s by Wednesday. Here’s a view of your 7-day forecast below: