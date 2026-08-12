There’s a lot happening in the sky today! You’ll get the chance to see a partial solar eclipse this afternoon and the Perseid meteor shower overnight tonight.

For the eclipse today, don’t expect a repeat of what we had back in 2024, just to set expectations. That was a total solar eclipse across northern New England and gave us 93% coverage in the Boston area. This total solar eclipse is taking place farther to our east this time, but it’s close enough we’ll see some coverage of the sun this afternoon. The path of totality will happen in Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.

In Boston, at its peak, we’ll see about 16% of the sun be covered. So it’ll look like a bite was taken out of the sun for a few moments today. The entire eclipse (locally) will start at 1pm when the shadow of the moon first breaks the plane of the sun, and end around 2:45pm. The maximum coverage we see (16%) will be at 1:55pm. Keep in mind if you look up at the sun you’ll need those eclipse glasses. With only 16% of the sun being covered, it’s basically like looking directly at the sun — not safe to do so without the correct protection.

Then tonight we’ll be able to see the Perseid meteor shower! Now for this you’ll need to get away from the city for best viewing. Technically this meteor shower lasts for over a month, from mid July to late August, but the peak night for viewing is tonight. That said, if you can’t tonight or have better opportunity to get out of the city this weekend, the potential to see some meteors will still be there, they will just be the most frequent tonight.

Working in our favor tonight is the lack of any moonlight! The best viewing is from about midnight until daybreak tomorrow, when skies are darkest. In that time, you can expect to see anywhere between 50 and 100 meteors per hour! They streak through the sky at 39 miles per second (yes, per second, not a typo).

Weather-wise you probably noticed a much more comfortable start to the day today. Dew points (humidity) slowly fell during the day yesterday and is much more comfortable out the door this morning. Dew points today will hang out in the upper 50s, which is pretty nice for the middle of summer. Tomorrow we’ll return to the sticky air as rain chances return. This spike in humidity is short lived as a beautiful air mass settles in for Friday and the weekend.

Today is a great summer day with warm temperatures, low humidity and a few passing cumulus clouds.

Tomorrow is a bit more sticky, like I mentioned, with a few showers or a passing storm. These are low rain chances and much of your day tomorrow is going to be dry. We’ll give the rain chance about a 30% chance, so it’s far from a washout. It’s our only chance of rain over the next several days, until the chance for storms returns late Sunday (likely after sunset).