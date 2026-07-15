Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog was written by 7Weather intern Owen Vetree ~JR

Welcome back to the blog on this smoky Wednesday afternoon. The smoke persisted throughout the day and kept our temperatures much lower than they would have been otherwise.

We made it into the low to mid 80s across our entire region today. Without the smoke, we probably would have added about 10 degrees to our numbers. That is the silver lining of all this smoke in our area; it has kept our temperatures comfortable rather than being hot.

Here is where the smoke is coming from. The majority of the fires are located in the red circle east of Winnipeg. The smoke plume from these fires is circled in blue; it stretches from Minnesota all the way east across us and out into the Atlantic.

Above is a model depiction of the smoke plume seen in the satellite imagery. It is expected to expand southward while keeping us in the main focus throughout the day tomorrow. We are expected to get a brief break overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning but most of the day will be shrouded in thick smoke once again.

It looks like the skies will be smoke free in New England by Friday, depicted by the image below.

However, this does not mean that we are done with the smoke as the early indications are that it will return for Saturday.

This smoke is expected to be at all levels of the atmosphere tomorrow which means lowered air quality. The national weather service has issued air quality alerts for all of southern New England.

These alerts will stay active until Thursday night when the smoke is expected to pivot south of our area.

Aside from the smoke, the next couple of days are looking good.

Consistently mid 80s and low humidity now until Saturday. Things get unsettled moving into the weekend. Both weekend days feature storm chances and temps staying consistent in the mid 80s.

~Owen