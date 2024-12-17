While Tuesday felt more like spring in Massachusetts, a frigid cooldown is on the way for this weekend.

Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, but still above average. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will increase as the day progresses.

The clouds will be increasing ahead of anticipated rain for Wednesday evening and night.

Most of us will see rain, but at times there could be some snow or a mix in the Worcester Hills. Chances for slushy coatings are highest over southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.

The rain moves out pretty quickly by Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be dry with building sun and highs in the low 40s.

Friday is when the chill will really settle back in. Lows will be down to the 20s with afternoon highs in the low 30s. There’s a chance for some isolated light snow showers late in the day. Saturday will be another chilly one with lows in the upper teens and low 20s and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be a couple of flurries at times.

Frigid cold moves in after that.

Sunday, many of us will struggle to make it out of the teens after morning lows in the single digits. It will also be a bit breezy, making it feel like it’s close to zero during the coldest part of the day. Skies will be bright, so if you’re going to be outdoors, bundle up as much as you can.

Monday won’t be much better. Highs will reach the low to mid 20s with morning lows again in the single digits.

Tuesday will still be a cold day, but not nearly as cold as Sunday and Monday. Lows will be in the 20s with afternoon highs in the low 30s.