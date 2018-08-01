Sky-high humidity, severe weather threat this afternoon

It’s back…the tropical-like humidity along with the summery heat that will be sticking around through the first half of the weekend.

With the humidity on the rise as a warm front slides in from the southwest, we’ll see a dose of heavy downpours with embedded strong thunderstorms.

This line will start out in western MA by midday, pushing eastward into central MA by mid-afternoon, and continuing to move into NE MA between 3PM and 6PM.

Some of these storms out towards western MA and central MA could become severe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. There is a low risk for an isolated tornado if all the severe weather variables come together over a certain area.

Now, as far as high temperatures today, we’ll see highs into the low to mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast. Lows tonight will be warm under mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will be a humid night with temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s.

After starting off our Thursday morning with temperatures into the low to mid 70s by 7am, temperatures will be making a run around 90° by the afternoon.

We could get a pop-up thunderstorm Thursday evening, but that threat will be mainly farther inland.

Friday features high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s with yet another round of scattered thunderstorms. Saturday also features rain, but should be mainly scattered showers with high temperatures into the mid 80s.

If you’re not a big fan of rain for your outdoor plans on weekends, well then Sunday is the pick of the weekend for you as skies clear and temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s.

The heat continues to linger into the next work week, making for a hot start to the first full week of August. Enjoy! -Meteorologist Jackie Layer