7Weather – Low clouds hung tough today and it was an overall pretty dreary day. The rest of the week stays unsettled before we get some sun for the weekend. Today through Friday, expect rain, drizzle (freezing drizzle for some) and some rain/snow showers.

The center of a low pressure system tracks to our northwest bringing rain showers tonight. Rain will taper to drizzle by the morning commute. Patchy drizzle lingers throughout the day. Tomorrow morning, temperatures start off in the 40s. That’s as high as our temperatures will get. By the time you head home or pick your kids up from school, temperatures will have dropped into the 30s. As cold air wraps in and temperatures drop, we turn our attention to areas of freezing drizzle.

You can see with the timeline above that temperatures will remain above freezing for the majority of the day. It’s toward the evening when the colder air arrives and interacts with the drizzle, that we’ll need to watch for slick spots. Take a look at the graphics below. Temperatures will be colder and below freezing for areas of northern Worcester County and north into southern Vermont and New Hampshire first (see 12 pm below). It changes by the evening commute and toward the night. By 6 pm, the area for slick spots covers more real estate toward southern Worcester County and Merrimack Valley, but mainly outside of 495. By 9 pm, you’ll want to watch for slippery patches west of Route 128, and south to Worcester and the Mass Pike. This will mainly be for any untreated surfaces. Power outages will not be a concern.

Friday we’re still under the influence of a trough. This will bring us some rain and snow showers. We’re not expecting much to accumulate, mainly a coating for grassy and nonpaved surfaces where you see the brown shading below. A coating to 2 inches is possible for northern Worcester County and north.

Good news for your weekend plans! Some sun makes a return for Saturday. Mostly clouds, dry and temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be the brighter but cooler of the weekend days with highs in the 30s. Rain and snow showers don’t return until Monday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black