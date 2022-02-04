7Weather- The light mix ends between 10PM – Midnight tonight and temps fall into the teens. You’ll want to grab the shovel and clean up the slushy mess on your sidewalk and driveway. It’s crunchy now, but it will be solid ice by tomorrow morning.

Saturday morning will be cloudy, breezy and in the teens. Skies clear in the afternoon and it is cold with highs in the 20s. A cold wind will make it feel about 10º colder.

Sunday morning is frigid with some locations falling below zero. The day starts clear and then there could be extra clouds around in the afternoon with a light, onshore wind. Highs are cold once again in the mid 20s.

A weak area of low pressure moves by on Monday, bringing in a few rain/snow showers to the area. Temperatures reach into the mid 30s in the afternoon. There could be isolated slick spots NW of I-495.

Another system moves by the area on Tuesday, but it looks to mainly be a miss. If it gets close enough, then we will have a few showers in SE Mass. Highs move up a bit by mid-week into the low 40s.