Slick Start, Flakes Fly

More snow? Yup, just a little bit today as patchy light snow drops from the skies this morning. The atmosphere remains unstable through the day, and that means scattered flurries and snow showers are possible. Watch for slick spots this morning as temps are below freezing and a coating of snow on top of the icy driveways and sidewalks will create lots of slipping and sliding. Highs today reach the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be brighter and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain and snow showers move in Friday midday-afternoon. The best chance for flakes will be in the Worcester Hills and across NH and VT.

Sunday storm? Possible, but certainly not a lock. I wouldn’t rearrange any plans you have for Sunday yet. The map below shows different model runs on the placement of low pressure (storm center). If Midwest energy and coastal low come together (phases), then the low is stronger and closer to us. That would mean snow & wind. If that energy and coastal low stay separate, then no storm for us. Bottom line, ingredients are there for a storm, but far from being set in stone on if it all comes together.

Snow or no snow this weekend, there is high confidence in a cold patter next week. A huge area of high pressure dropping out of Canada into the U.S. will likely produce coast to coast cold. I’d expect several days in the 20s for highs and lows in the single digits next week.