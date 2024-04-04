Welcome to Spring in New England, right? Heavy rain, sleet and snow streamed in overnight, leaving many of us near and northwest of Boston with a slick coat of snow/sleet on the ground. The farther northwest you go, the heavier the sleet and wet snow, the deeper the blanket of frozen precip is. While totals aren’t impressively high, there’s a ton of water content in the 1-2″ of sleet/wet snow on the ground. It’s hard to move and certainly allowing for a lot of messy/slick travel this morning on any roads that are untreated.

Rain, snow and sleet will continue through the day. With temps running 33-35 in the lower elevations, additional snow accumulation beyond 7am is another waterlogged coating-1″. In the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, and interior Southern New Hampshire, it’ll be easier for a few more inches of snow to add up as temps run near 32 there. Road conditions should improve mid morning on as crews treat/plow the streets and temps run a bit above freezing for most. Rain and wet snow will linger through the afternoon. Below of a map of snow/sleet totals expected by the time the storm winds down this evening.

Winds are also a big story this morning as gusts rock the coast, pushing speeds in the 50-60mph range. The east to northwest wind, combined with the high tide just before 8am, will likely produce minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding.

A few spotty showers are left over Friday and Saturday with chilly air still in place. We’ll find 60 degree weather again Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies for the solar eclipse.