Slick Start, Mix to Mild Later Today

After 1-3″ of snow and sleet fell last night, we awake to slick roads and patchy freezing drizzle and drizzle, which continue through 7am, before drying out from west to east by 8am. With temperatures near freezing, if not below it through 8am inland, we’ll certainly have our slick spots through the first half of the morning commute. From 9am on, the weather rapidly improves as temps go above freezing by then jump to the mid 40s by early afternoon. There will even be even a few towns near 50 by mid afternoon with sunshine breaking back out!





Temps are slow to fade this evening, so we’re good through the evening commute. Overnight, the temps do fall below freezing in many towns, so areas of refreeze will occur. Watch out for some black ice on the driveway/sidewalk heading out the door tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll warm back into the 40s and near 40 again Saturday.

Initially, we’ll catch a brief mix of snow and ice overnight Saturday, but much of the next storm will be rain as wet weather prevails from predawn Sunday, through early Sunday afternoon.

Have a good day and safe travels this morning.

