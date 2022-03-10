After steady snow yesterday afternoon and early evening dropped 2-5″ of snow northwest of Boston and 1-2″ south of the city, we wake up to slick spots early today. With temps below freezing and residual moisture freezing up, watch for black ice on the driveways, sidewalks, parking lots and untreated roads this morning. With 1.4″ in Boston and 4″ in Worcester, both cities are above 50″ for the season, although Worcester is still below average.





Despite the chill this morning, temps rebound quickly with highs near 50 this afternoon as sunshine wins out. That’ll allow for quite a bit of melting. We’ll get more melting done tomorrow too, with temps near 50 under a sky that features sun to increasing clouds.



Saturday brings in rain and wind with downpours likely mid-morning to mid afternoon. As colder air starts to move in, the cold rain may even change to some wet snow across the interior before ending. Winds are strong across southeast Mass midday/afternoon with SSW wind gusts to 50mph. Then, all of us catch gusts 40-50mph late in the afternoon and at night from the northwest. It’ll be cold and breezy Sunday with highs near 35, but at least it’ll be dry. Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday too.