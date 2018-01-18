Slick Thursday Morning, Weekend Warm-up

Watch out for areas of black ice this Thursday morning, with areas of refreeze possible from yesterday’s storm. Today’s forecast features a quiet, dry day, with a cool start. Temperatures are noticeably cooler than yesterday morning, and a bit of a breeze is adding insult to injury.

Here’s a look at what it’s feeling like early this morning, think layers!

Despite a cool start, temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the mid to low-30s. Temperatures stay near average for tomorrow’s morning lows and tomorrow’s high temps, with a pattern change ushering in warmer weather for your weekend.

~Wren