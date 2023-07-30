After a gorgeous Sunday, a cold front looks to bring a slight chance for showers and storms Monday afternoon, before more nice weather returns to the forecast.

Monday will start off dry and nice, with highs in the 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

By late afternoon widely scattered showers and storms will move in ahead of a cold front from southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Although most of the area is expected to stay dry, about 30% of the area can expect some rain.

After 9pm, the front will move south of the area and the rain threat will be over. Nice weather returns on Tuesday with sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 70s!