Slight Warm Up, Dry Stretch Rolls On

Yet again we added a dry day to our stretch of dry days in Boston, making it 11 in a row. Friday looks dry as well. And if/when we hit 12 consecutive days (in winter) with no precipitation, we’ll be in very rare company. As you can see the last three times date back to the 40s, so about once every 30 years!

We also added another below average day to the calendar, making now 10 in a row. The good news is tomorrow will likely bring a “gold box” to the calendar with our forecast of 44°, surpassing the average high of 42°.

With the slight warm up, it might be a good weekend to hit the slopes! The forecast for northern New England will bring temperatures in the 30s. There is a small chance of a wintry mix overnight Friday into Saturday morning. But other than that we’ll see nice comfortable temperatures with ample sunshine returning on Sunday!

As noted above, we’ll likely climb to 12 consecutive days without precipitation and by Saturday the chance could even to go 13! The rain storm we had been watching has really pushed southward. So most of Saturday will be dry outside of a brief shower south of the Pike. Rain chances do return Sunday and Monday, but again, they’ll be super spotty. The stretch of consecutive days is all dependent on what occurs at Logan Airport — so should Logan dodge a shower those days, the stretch will continue. Stay tuned.