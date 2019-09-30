Slight Warm Up, Then Cool With Showers

7Weather- September is ending on a cool note, but overall the month was warm. The first two days of October are above average, but then a push of cool air moves in and temperatures drop to end the week.

NEXT TWO DAYS:

A warm front moves through Tuesday morning, giving us a slight chance for a morning shower. Most of the day is cloudy, but it looks like some clearing after lunch will allow temps to jump into the mid 70s.

Wednesday will have a wide range of temperatures. A pretty strong cold front moves through the area late in the morning, keeping highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for towns north of the Pike. Areas south of the Pike get the cooler air in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach into the mid 70s.

You’ll feel the difference in the air by the time you walk out of work and head home.

SEPTEMBER RECAP:

The last time Boston fell below 50º was May 15th (138 days ago). It was a warm and dry September.

7-DAY:

Thursday is chilly with highs struggling to get into the mid 50s. Expect a few showers throughout the day. Friday has rain in the morning, and it remains cool in the low 60s.

This upcoming weekend is looking great. It is dry and fall-like.