Slightly Cooler at the Coast Friday, Nice for Mother’s Day

Thursday was a beautiful day with highs stretching into the mid to upper 60s for much of the region under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we’ll have a few clouds with lows mainly in the 40s.

Thanks to high pressure, we will continue to see dry conditions to round out the week, but the placement of the high pressure makes a difference for tomorrow. With high pressure moving just off the Maine coastline, switching the wind direction to onshore, which will keep temperatures cooler at the coast Friday.

After the soaking rainfall we’ve seen yesterday and Tuesday, that has bumped our May precipitation above normal.

However, with the latest drought monitor, we still have areas that are considered abnormally dry because the data stops Tuesday before it’s Thursday morning release, so we’ll see continued improvement in that drought monitor with next week’s release as it includes our Wednesday soaker.

With those dry conditions we saw today sticking around tomorrow and for the bulk of the weekend, the pollen count will be high through the holiday weekend.

Speaking of the holiday weekend, a chance for a spot sprinkle Saturday either west of the region or along the Cape, and a chance for some showers Sunday evening, otherwise we’re looking at a nice weekend to celebrate Mom, especially on Sunday with highs into the mid 60s.

Thinking of taking Mom out to eat, here’s a look at the forecast for Sunday:

We’ll have rain to greet us for the Monday morning commute, then we are smooth-sailing into the middle of the next work week with highs into the 60s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.