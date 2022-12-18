7Weather- It’s a mostly clear start to our Sunday and the start of Hanukkah! That should help you get going. We’ll keep the sun for now with more clouds building in late morning into this afternoon. We’re starting the day in the upper 20s for our coldest spots to the low/mid 30s for most of us. Our light westerly breeze will become more NW about 10-15 mph, so it’ll feel slightly chillier. In all, it’s a standard December day, and a good one to get some holiday shopping done!

Tonight we’ll be mainly clear. Temperatures drop into the 20s. Tomorrow morning it will feel chillier with a W/NW breeze around. Have the winter accessories ready for the bus stop!

Over the next few days, our day to day temperatures won’t change all that much. We’ll be in a range of the upper 30s/near 40. This time of year, it’s always nice to get a break from the wind. Late Tuesday and especially Wednesday, we’ll notice a difference. Wednesday will feature less wind and filtered sunshine.

The end of the week brings the change. We’re tracking a storm that’ll bring the region rain, snow and wind. Right now the track of the low pressure system looks like it will be warmer and thus mainly bring us rain. This one will move from the Pacific NW and make its way to us late Thursday into Friday. As for our temperatures, we could go from the 50s Friday to just near 30 on Saturday! Hello shock to the system. Looks like the cold air sticks around for Christmas Day.