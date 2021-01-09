Slightly Cooler Today with Cape Clouds, Sunny Sunday

Lows this morning started off in the upper teens to mid 20s across the region and temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable — certainly feeling like an early January day.

We’re tracking ocean effect clouds along the South Shore, SE MA and the Cape and the Islands today due to a northerly wind, which could also bring a few ocean effect flurries for those locations. Inland areas will see mostly to partly sunny skies today with highs into the mid 30s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and not quite as cold as last night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday starts off with some clouds for the Cape which will erode by late morning, bringing sunshine region-wide. Highs on Sunday will also be slightly warmer than today along with less breezy conditions.

The work week is quiet as the weather pattern keeps any systems either north or south of our area. Tuesday we see more clouds associated with a system that misses to our south.

The next chance for showers appears to be by the end of the week, and the extended forecast keeps those showers with us through next weekend, so all the more reason to enjoy this weekend’s weather while it lasts.