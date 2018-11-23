Slightly Warmer Today, Seasonable Weekend

After record-breaking cold for Thanksgiving, it was a bitter cold start to our Friday, but at least we’ll see a gradual warm-up through the day for all the bargain hunters springing for a great deal.

Temperatures will be into the upper 20s for most of the region under sun-filled skies. The weekend features our warm-up when we FINALLY rise above the freezing mark. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The better half of the weekend days for outdoor plans will be Saturday due to a system moving in from the south, bringing rain late Saturday night into early Sunday. Some pockets of heavy downpours are possible. These showers linger through most of Sunday morning, before tapering by the early afternoon.

As far as traveling post-Thanksgiving, today and tomorrow are great, Sunday and Monday will feature rain-chances so travel might be a little slower across southern New England.

Another system brings another round of showers Tuesday as well as a slight chance Wednesday. High pressure takes over Thursday providing a drier forecast for the end of the next work week.