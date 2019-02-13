Sloppy AM Mess, Some More Melting Ahead

While the numbers weren’t impressive, a general 2-5″ of snow and sleet hitting for the evening commute last night, did provide quite the mess out there on the roads. Throw in a bunch of rain overnight, and we certainly have a mess on our hands this morning. Lots of slush and big puddles to dredge through. Waterproof shoes a must this morning! Fortunately, most of the main roads are just wet, although some secondary streets still could be slick, especially out in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, where temps start the day near or below freezing.

While I can’t rule out a passing rain or snow shower this afternoon, much of the time will be dry with breaks of sun and a busy breeze gusting 20-30mph. Temps spike into the 40s as more snow and ice melt. That snow melt and big leftover puddles this evening will freeze overnight, yielding to some black ice or surfaces that didn’t get a chance to dry out.

Valentine’s Day looks decent. Mostly sunny, breezy and highs near 40. Friday turns mild, in the low 50s with a few afternoon showers around. That mild air leaves us by the weekend as we keep a close eye on two separated storms. Once looks the graze the south coast Saturday, leaving most of our area dry, and the second one looks to throw some light snow in Sunday night. We’ll keep you posted on it!

Have a good day.

