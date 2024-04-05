After gusts to 70mph near the coast, 1-3″ of rain and over 6″ of snow and sleet across some of the higher terrain, we’ll finally start to see some improvements out there. With that said, the improvements are slow to evolve over the next few days as a chill remains in the air with a few spotty showers from time to time. Highs today reach the low to mid 40s with a spot shower/sprinkles in the air.



Tomorrow, it’s pretty much a repeat pattern. A few scattered showers during the day as highs hold in the lower 40s. Sunday is a touch better as highs push into the mid to upper 40s.

The solar eclipse weather looks much better, and brighter, as Monday’s temps push into the lower 60s under a mainly sunny sky. We’ll watch mid to high level clouds stream in from the west later in the day, but as of now, it appears it’ll be after the eclipse, which maxes out at 3:29pm in Boston, at 93% coverage area.

The weather looks to work out for the Sox home opener on Tuesday too. Temps near 50 with a cool breeze off the ocean, but also, a decent amount of sunshine as we stay dry.