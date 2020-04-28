Slow Improvements Today… Milder Late-Week

After picking up 0.50-1.50″ of rain across much of the area, combined with temps stuck near 40 and a wind gusting 30-45mph, we’re finally seeing slow improvements this morning. While we’re not in a hurry to completely clear out and dramatically warm up, today will certainly be a better day than yesterday. Highs this afternoon reach the mid 40s at the coast, to low to mid 50s inland. While we can’t rule out a few spot showers this morning as well as an interior spot shower late this afternoon, we’ll also catch many dry hours in the mix.

Tomorrow will be the best of the work-week as mostly to partly skies return with highs near 50 at the coast and 55-60 inland.

Thursday morning, more showers work in, and although we’ll catch some dry stretches in the afternoon, a gusty breeze out of the southeast develops. That southeast wind will hold temps into the 50s again, with yet another day below average for the highs to close the books on a chilly April.

The warmest it’s been in Boston all of this April was 62 degrees. That will be the coldest max April temp in Boston’s history going back to 1872, and also a lower monthly max temps than all of our winter months had! Impressive for sure, and not in a good way.

While the 60s return Friday and Saturday, we’ll still track scattered showers Friday and a few leftover Saturday. The best day right now on the 7day forecast is Sunday. That’s when we take a run at 70 inland, near 60 at the coast.